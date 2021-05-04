All US sanctions must be lifted effectively, verifiably

The government spokesman Ali Rabiei answered some written questions raised by Mehr News Agency over the claim of some American sources that Tehran and Washington have reached some agreements in Vienna talks.

Rabiei referred to the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran that have been defined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, saying, “Our negotiators are seriously pursuing this pre-arranged negotiating agenda.”

He went on to say, “The text of the JCPOA is the criterion for the commitments of all parties, and according to the text all US sanctions must be lifted effectively and verifiably.”

In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the US government is responsible for fulfilling its obligations, he asserted.

Referring to ongoing Vienna talks, senior Iranian officials said that the talks are making progress and it is scheduled to hold the next meeting on Friday.

