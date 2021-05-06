West asking for destruction of Iran's advanced centrifuges

Press TV has learned that Iran will not accept the new demands put forward by the United States and the Europeans in the course of the diplomatic process underway on potential revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Press TV learned on Thursday the US and the European signatories to the deal apparently want the destruction of Iran’s new-generation centrifuges in return for a temporary suspension of some of the sanctions related to the nuclear deal, officially titled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This is while under the JCPOA, Iran’s advanced centrifuges — including IR-4, IR-6 and IR-9 — must be stored away under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and not destroyed.

Press TV obtained information that not only Iran will not give in to the excessive demands of the Westerners, but in case of insistence on the part of the other side, the possibility of the JCPOA, and not just the negotiations in Vienna, unraveling altogether will be real.

The new demands, meant to impose new nuclear commitments on Iran, have been put forward while the US has not even agreed to remove all the JCPOA-related sanctions -- a condition set by Tehran for a possible US return to the nuclear deal.

