Iraqi Army seize number of ISIL weapons in Al-Anbar

Iraqi forces continue their series of counter-terrorism operations in different parts of the country, Baghdad Today reported.

According to the report, the Iraqi army has recently launched a new operation against Takfiri terrorists in Al-Anbar province and attacked Takfiri positions.

Security sources said that during the operation, a number of weapons belonging to ISIL Takfiri terrorists were seized.

Meanwhile, Iraqi army forces killed three Takfiri leaders during separate operations in Baghdad yesterday. The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Agency said in a statement that the operation was carried out by Iraqi forces on ISIL positions in the south of Baghdad after gathering classified information from their hideout.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently attempted to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely operation of the popular mobilization forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

