  1. Politics
May 7, 2021, 2:00 PM

Iraqi Army kills three ISIL Takfiri leaders in Baghdad

Iraqi Army kills three ISIL Takfiri leaders in Baghdad

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Iraqi army forces killed three leaders of ISIL Takfiri terrorists during separate operations in southern axis of the capital Baghdad.

The series of anti-terrorist operations of Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces launched separate operations against ISIL Takfiri positions in southern Baghdad, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army carried out operations against the ISIL Takfiri terrorists in the areas of Al-Dora, Al-Razwaniya and Al-Zaidan. In this operation, the Iraqi forces succeeded in killing three Takfiri leaders of ISIL.

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Agency said in a statement that the operation was carried out by Iraqi forces on ISIL positions in south of Baghdad after gathering classified information from their hideout.

MA/5206045

News Code 173074
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173074/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News