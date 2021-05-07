Iraqi Army kills three ISIL Takfiri leaders in Baghdad

The series of anti-terrorist operations of Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces launched separate operations against ISIL Takfiri positions in southern Baghdad, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army carried out operations against the ISIL Takfiri terrorists in the areas of Al-Dora, Al-Razwaniya and Al-Zaidan. In this operation, the Iraqi forces succeeded in killing three Takfiri leaders of ISIL.

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Agency said in a statement that the operation was carried out by Iraqi forces on ISIL positions in south of Baghdad after gathering classified information from their hideout.

