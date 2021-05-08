Israel move in expelling Palestinians from al-Quds, war crime

Stating that Zionist regime’s move in expelling Palestinian from eastern Al-Quds can be considered a war crime, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville called on Tel Aviv to stop this heinous act of expelling Palestinians from Eastern occupied lands and territories.

He said that if the order to evacuate Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood is issued and implemented, it will be regarded as violation of international law, Al Jazeera reported.

Given the disturbing and worrying scenes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood over the past few days, “we would like to emphasize that Eastern Al-Quds remains part of the Palestinian lands and territories and is subject to international humanitarian law.”

On January 3, 2020, the Zionist Regime’s Cabinet sent a statement to four Palestinian families for evacuating their homes, claiming that land ownership of these houses has belonged to the Zionist Jews for many years and they have to evacuate these houses.

Clashes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied lands have escalated in recent days following the threat of a number of Palestinian families living in the area by Israeli forces to evacuate their homes and hand them over to the Zionists.

