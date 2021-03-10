  1. Politics
Mar 10, 2021, 4:00 AM

Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque again

Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque again

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – In a hostile move, dozens of Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque under the support of Zionist regime’s forces.

The Zionists continue series of their daily attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Youm reported.

According to this report, the latest news from the occupied lands and territories indicates that Al-Aqsa Mosque has once again been attacked by dozens of Zionist settlers.

Palestinian media announced that settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque with the green light of Zionist regime's military forces.

Palestinian sources reported that 45 settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday. These Zionist settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab al-Maghariba and left there from Bab Al-Salsala.

MA/5166067

News Code 170911

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News