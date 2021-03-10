Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque again

The Zionists continue series of their daily attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Youm reported.

According to this report, the latest news from the occupied lands and territories indicates that Al-Aqsa Mosque has once again been attacked by dozens of Zionist settlers.

Palestinian media announced that settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque with the green light of Zionist regime's military forces.

Palestinian sources reported that 45 settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday. These Zionist settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab al-Maghariba and left there from Bab Al-Salsala.

