Iran to host Asian taekwondo competitions in September

The Iranian Taekwondo Federation said in a statement on Sunday that after following up on the date of the Asian taekwondo clubs, open, and Fajr competitions, it was decided that those events will be hosted by Iran from September 15 -22, 2021.

Iran Taekwondo Federation succeeded in gaining the approval of the Asian Taekwondo Union Executive Council in 2019 to host the 3rd round of the Asian Open (G1) and the10th round of the Asian Club Cup (G1) Taekwondo in 2020 but the events were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, after the follow-ups by the Iranian Taekwondo Federation, it was decided that those competitions will be hosted by Iran from September 15 -22, 2021.

According to the timetable, the 10th round of the Asian Clubs Championships (G1), the 31st round of the Fajr Cup (G1), and the 3rd round of the Asian Open Taekwondo Championship (G1) will be held in Iran on September 15, 16-18, and 19-22 Septemeber, respectively.

