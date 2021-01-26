Iranian, Bulgarian taekwondo practitioners to hold joint camp

The joint training camp is to be held in the Iranian capital at the request of the Bulgarian taekwondo federation.

The Bulgarian national team will arrive in Tehran with its Iranian coach Farzad Zolghadri.

Farzad Zolghadri, an Iranian taekwondo fighter who moved to Bulgaria in January 2020 to represent the Balkan country at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

Zolghadri won a silver medal at the 2015 World Cup in Mexico and a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in 2009. For many years, his father worked for the Iranian taekwondo federation and was the head coach of the Iranian team.

