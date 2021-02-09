Iran taekwondo team to participate in Sofia event

The event will be held on March 6 and 7 in Sofia and the Iranian team is slated to leave for the Bulgarian capital on March 4.

So far, 117 taekwondokas from 12 countries have registered for the event.

Armin Hadipour, Mirhashem Hosseini, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Mehran Barkhordari, Sajjad Mardani, and Soroush Ahmadi will represent Iran in the competition.

The team will also hold a 10-day camp in Bulgaria after the event.

This will be the first international event in nearly a year that Iranian practitioners will participate in. Like other sports, Taekwondo competitions were stopped due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020.

