Iran to host WTF President's Cup, Asian Club Taekwondo Cup

WT Asia Council Meeting and General Assembly was held in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday to appoint the hosts of the Asian Taekwondo Championships, the World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup, the Asian Club Taekwondo Cup, and the Asian Taekwondo Open Championships.

At the session, South Korea was named as the host of the Asian Taekwondo Championships.

It was also decided that Iran will host the 6th World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup and the 12th Asian Club Taekwondo Cup.

Moreover, Taiwan was selected to host the 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships.

All the events will be held in 2022.

Iran has been selected to host the 5th World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup, the 11th Asian Club Taekwondo Cup, and the 4th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships later this year (2021).

