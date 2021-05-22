Iranian Taekwondoka Nahid Kiani secures Olympics ticket

Nahid Kiani won her match in the semi-final stage of the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament on Saturday to advance to the final match.

With reaching the final of the Asian games today, the Iranian female Taekwondo practitioner has already earned a place in Tokyo Olympic Games before the final match against Lo Chia-ling (TPE).

She won her matches at the -57kg category against fighters from Hong Kong, Thailand and the host country Jordan to reach the final to have the chance to grab the gold medal as well.

Kiani will be the only taekwondo practitioner who will represent Iran in the women's division at the Tokyo Olympics taekwondo, which will be held from July 24 to 27.

The 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jordan started on Friday with the participation of 84 taekwondo fighters from 28 countries. As many as 16 taekwondoka taking part in the Asian tournament will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

