Iranian referees to preside over Ramus Sofia Open 2021

Ali Poozesh Jadidi and Azadeh Yasaei are the two Iranian Taekwondo referees who will judge the event.

The 8th “RAMUS SOFIA OPEN” 2021, "WT – G1 INTERNATIONAL TAEKWONDO TOURNAMENT" will be held in Sofia, on March 6th and 7th, 2021.

Iran will also take part in the event.

So far, 117 taekwondokas from 12 countries have registered for the event.

Armin Hadipour, Mirhashem Hosseini, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Mehran Barkhordari, Sajjad Mardani, and Soroush Ahmadi will represent Iran in the competition.

The team will also hold a 10-day camp in Bulgaria after the event.

This will be the first international event in nearly a year that Iranian practitioners will participate in. Like other sports, Taekwondo competitions were stopped due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020.

