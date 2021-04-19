Hamas's Haniyeh condoles Ghaani on demise of Gen. Hejazi

According to the website of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, the head of the Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh made a phone call on Monday afternoon to the commander of IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani to offer condolences on the demise of the former Deputy Commander of the IRGC's Quds Force General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi who passed away on Sunday.

According to the Hamas website, in the phone call, Haniyeh praised the role that Gen. Hejazi played in supporting the Palestinian resistance.

The Hamas official also offered gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance as well as the efforts of the Quds Force. He also stressed the adherence of the resistance to its principles until the liberation of holy Qods and all Palestinian territories.

At the end of the statement on Hamas website, it is also mentioned that Haniyeh hailed Iran's firm stance in not recognizing the Zionist plan and the occupation of the land of Palestine.

The phone call came after the head of Hamas' political bureau offered his condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei this morning in a statement on the demise of the deputy commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

KI/FNA14000130000938