Leader offers condolences on demise of Brig. Gen. Hejazi

The following is the full text of the message of the Leader:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

I would like to express my sincere condolences on the demise of Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi to his spouse, children, family members, and to his friends and colleagues.

Having a heart full of true faith, motivation, and determination, General Hejaji lived his life in the true path of defending Islam and the Islamic Revolution.

He was one the most influential figures in the IRGC, who has been successful in performing all his great responsibilities.

The loss of such a person is truly a source of regret and sorrow.

I ask God, to bestow His mercy, forgiveness, and satisfaction upon him and grant forbearance and patience to his family.

