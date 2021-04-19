Nasrallah condoles with Leader over IRGC Quds deputy demise

In a message sent on Monday, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah offered his condolences to Ayatollah Khamenei over the demise of Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi.

Hezbollah's secretary-general also sent two separate messages of condolence to IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

The deputy chief of the IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi passed away due to a heart attack on Sunday night, Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced.

