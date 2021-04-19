  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2021, 10:54 AM

Nasrallah condoles with Leader over IRGC Quds deputy demise

Nasrallah condoles with Leader over IRGC Quds deputy demise

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Following the passing of the deputy chief of the IRGC Quds Force, Hezbollah Secretary-General sent a message of condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

In a message sent on Monday, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah offered his condolences to Ayatollah Khamenei over the demise of Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi.

Hezbollah's secretary-general also sent two separate messages of condolence to IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

The deputy chief of the IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi passed away due to a heart attack on Sunday night, Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced.

ZZ/FNA14000130000211

News Code 172273
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172273/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News