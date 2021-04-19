Gen. Fallahzadeh appointed as new Quds Force dep. cmdr.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh replaced his predecessor General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, who passed away on Sunday from a “heart condition.”

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Salami had proposed Geneneral Fallahzadeh to the Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who commands all the Iranian armed forces and the Leader had agreed with his appointment as the Deputy Commander of the IRGC's Quds Force.

General Fallahzadeh had previously served as the deputy coordinator of IRGC Quds Force.

KI/5193238