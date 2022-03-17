  1. Politics
Father of Hamas's top cmdr. passes away

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The father of the commander-in-chief of Kataeb al-Qassam, the military wing of Hamas, has passed away.

Palestinian media reported this morning that Diab al-Masri, the father of Mohammed al-Daif, commander-in-chief of Kataeb Izz al-Din al-Qassam, has passed away.

In a Thursday statement, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement condoled the demise of Muhammad al-Daif's father.

Referring to his struggles throughout his life, the statement hailed that he had trained his children and grandchildren for jihad and martyrdom for the resistance and liberation of Palestine.

The funeral of Mohammed al-Zaif's father is scheduled to be attended by a large number of Palestinians, resistance leaders, and representatives of Palestinian groups.

