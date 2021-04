Etela’at:

Leader expresses gratitude to Nasrallah, Haniyeh condolences on demise of Gen. Hejazi

Iran:

Leader: Iran stands in a united front with Palestine

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Zionists committing crime of apartheid: Human Rights Watch

Shargh:

Kayhan:

Iran, China, Russia calling on lifting all sanction in Vienna talks

Yemeni forces make progress on Marib

