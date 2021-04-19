Iran wins Asian freestyle wrestling title

The title was achieved through snatching three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

World champion Hassan Yazdani won the gold after gaining a 10-0 win over India’s Deepak Punia in the final of 86kg category.

Kamran Ghasempour (92kg) downed Mongolia’s Tsogtgerel Munkhbaatar 10-0 in the final to take the second gold medal of the team. And Ali Shabanibengar (97kg) showed his dominance in the weight category by recording three technical fall wins.

Alireza Sarlak (57kg) settled for the silver after a defeat against Ravi Kumar of India and Mostafa Hosseinkhani conceded a defeat against Nurkozha Kaipanov from Kazakhstan at the 74kg final to receive a silver.

The third silver was given to Ali Savadkouhi who lost to Korean Byungmin Gong 5-3 at the 79kg final bout,

Morteza Ghiasi Cheka added a bronze medal to Iran's tally with victory by fall over Nodir Rakhimov from Uzbekistan at the 65kg. And Amin Taheri claimed a bronze medal at the 125kg after beating his Korean rival.

