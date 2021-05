On Saturday, Amir Reza Dehbozorgi (55kg), Iman Mohammadi (63kg), Amir Abdi (72kg), Mohammad Naghousi (82kg), and Morteza Alghosi (97kg) won gold medals for the Iranian team in the Greco-Roman competitions.

Also, Mohammad Mehdi Javaheri claimed a silver medal in the 55kg category.

On Sunday, Danial Sohrabi (67kg) and Alireza Mahmadi (77kg) advanced to final bouts while Amir Mohammad Bayat will compete for the bronze medal of 130kg.

The competition will wrap up today.

