Iranian wrestlers shine on 2nd day of Turkey's tournament

The Iranian national freestyle wrestling team secured seven more wins on the second day of the Yaşar Doğu Cup underway in Turkey.

The Iranian wrestlers only suffered two defeats today.

In an interview with Iranian IRIB TV correspondent in Turkey, Musa Aidin, the head of Turkey's Wrestling Confederation praised the good results that the Iranian wrestlers have recorded so far.

So far, Ali Gholizadegan at 57kg weight and Amirhoseein Firuzpour at 86 kg category have advanced to the final matches against their opponents while three other Iranian players have reached the stage that can secure a medal.

The final matches of the first 5 weights at Yaşar Doğu cup will be held later today.

KI/IRIB video on IRINN