3 more wrestling berths for Iran at Tokyo Asian qualifier

At the 65kg weight category, Amirmohammad Babak Yazdani Charati defeated Bahrain’s Haji Ali 10-0 to win a place at the 65kg final. He will wrestle Ernazar Akmataliev from Kyrgyzstan in the final.

Younes Emami beat Sandeep Singh Mann from India 10-0 in the 74kg semifinal. He will meet Bekzod Abdurakhmonov from Uzbekistan.

And in the 97kg, Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian will face Uzbekistan’s Magomed Ibragimov after beating Indian Satywart Kadian 10-0 in the semifinal, the Tehran Times reported.

Reza Atri in 57kg, Hassan Yazdani in 86kg, and Yadollah Mohebbi in 125kg had already secured three spots in Tokyo 2020.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Iran has secured five berths so far.

