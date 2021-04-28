Yazdani says will do his best for Olympics gold

“The Olympics is a big event. Fortunately, Iran’s freestyle team has gained quotas in all weight categories and I hope that we can showcase good wrestling matches at the Olympics. Our aim is to win the gold medal and we will do our best to achieve this goal,” he told Sports Ministry’s press service on Wednesday.

Recently, the world champion won the gold medal of 87kg category at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan.

All in all the competition in Kazakhstan was good, he said. “The competition should be assessed at the Asian level and I think good countries had participated in it.”

The Iranian team had not taken part in any international event for a year due to the pandemic but managed to win the Asian title for the third time in a row, Yazdani said.

He also thanked the Sports Ministry for providing COVID-19 vaccines for top Iranian athletes, noting that such a measure will bring peace for the athletes.

