Iranian, Serbian FMs hold high-profile talks

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the historical relations between the two countries and emphasized the need for maintaining, continuing and developing bilateral cooperation in various political, economic, trade and cultural dimensions using innovative and creative mechanisms.

Zarif pointed to the existing capacities in the field of economic relations between the two countries and emphasized the development of cooperation in the economic sector.

Serbian foreign minister, for his part, referred to the existing capacities in relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy and industry, and evaluated signing of cooperation document of the two countries' foreign ministries as ‘useful for future cooperation’.

Iranian and Serbian foreign ministers also emphasized the importance of holding 16th meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries in order to develop and expand cooperation, especially in the economic field, issues related to unilateral and oppressive US sanctions, regional issues in Balkans and surrounding countries, cooperation of the two countries in international communities, measures taken by two countries in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, etc.

