Iran’s Parl. speaker emphasizes deepening ties with Serbia

The two countries of Iran and Serbia have age-old and longstanding relationship, Ghalibad said and emphasized on broadening bilateral ties in industrial, trade, agricultural, cultural and tourism fields.

Both countries have made their utmost efforts to maintain their independence and fight unilateralism, so that stronger ties between Tehran and Belgrade could lead to stronger ties for comprehensive cooperation, Iranian Parliament speaker added.

He pointed to the high capacities of the two countries of Iran and Serbia and added that volume of economic relations between Iran and Serbia is not as same as existing capacities and compatible with the level of political relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf further stressed the need to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry, agriculture, culture and tourism, adding that Iran and Serbia both have the experience of resisting unilateral US pressure in the economic and political fields.

Referring to the history of favorable parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Serbia, Ghalibaf announced the readiness of Iranian parliament to expand parliamentary relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of role of friendship-parliamentary groups and specialized parliamentary commissions.

Serbian foreign minister, for his turn, praised Iran's full support for the preservation of Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty and noted, “We believe that political relations should be used to improve economic and political relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, we are ready to use the opportunity created to further promote parliamentary relations.”

In the current difficult situation that the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, friendly and amicable ties, aimed at exchanging experiences, can have positive economic and commercial results, Serbian foreign minister added.

