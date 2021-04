Foreign Minister Zarif hosted his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday last week as well.

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s Zarif will visit Indonesia on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations with Indonesian authorities.

He also met and held talks with visiting Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim Muhammad Jalal Al-Araji in Tehran last week, Khatibzadeh added.

