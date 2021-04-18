Iran underlines need for security, stability in Balkans

In addition to scientific cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, Rouhani noted that Iran has always supported Serbia's national unity.

The Iranian President also emphasized the need to strengthen international cooperation between Tehran and Belgrade.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes in the need to maintain peace, stability, and security in the Balkans and the peaceful coexistence of all ethnicities and races, Rouhani said: "Fighting terrorism and establishing peace, stability, and security requires the full cooperation and efforts of all countries."

Referring to the three-year illegal US sanctions against Iran, Rouhani said regarding the changes in the international arena and the expression of the new US administration's desire to return to the JCPOA, removal of the sanctions, a new atmosphere will be created for Iran's economic cooperation and interaction with the world.

During the meeting, the Serbian Foreign Minister stressed that his country has always been determined for friendly relations with Iran, and emphasized the development and deepening of relations between the two countries in areas of interest.

"We have always supported and continue to support the peace process and the peaceful goals of the Iranian nuclear program," he said, "We hope that the related problems to this agreement will be resolved as soon as possible."

Selaković also added that the Serbian President is really eager on paying a visit to Tehran and will do so after the pandemic.

