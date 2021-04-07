Tehran-Belgrade relations, ‘long-standing, friendly’

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour on Tue., Chairman of Serbian Parliamentary Friendship Group Ms. Jasmina Karanac pointed to the good parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and reiterated that relations between Serbia and Islamic Republic of Iran is long-standing which dates back to many years ago.

Serbia’s parliamentary cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran is at a ‘favorable’ level, she said, adding that existence of bilateral parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries and exchange of mutual delegations in the past period is a solid evidence for the said claim.

The chairman of Serbia’s Parliamentary Friendship Group with Iran expressed her thanks to Iran’s principled approach for respecting territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries and called for the continuation and promotion of interactions and cooperation in international circles and arenas.

She emphasized the need for finding creative mechanisms to expand economic-trade cooperation commensurate with political relations under sanctions.

While expressing hope that the two countries of Iran and Serbia have managed to gain success in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, she congratulated success of the Islamic Republic of Iran in producing national COVID-19 vaccine.

She pointed out that Serbia is ready to cooperate and interact with the Islamic Republic of Iran for healthcare and sanitary cooperation especially in the field of producing COVID-19 vaccine.

Iranian envoy to Serbia, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the developed parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Serbia and said that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relation with Serbia in issues of mutual concerns.

While pointing to the success of Serbia in the fight against coronavirus vaccine as well as vaccination of citizens, he welcomed interaction and cooperation of Islamic Republic of Iran in these fields especially production of vaccine.

