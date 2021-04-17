Iran, Serbia FMs ink coop. document to broaden bilateral ties

In the course of Serbian foreign minister’s visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sat., a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selaković.

The Memorandum of Understanding on the development of friendship and cooperation between the two sides is based on the principles of equality, sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect and common interests.

Holding periodic meetings, consultations between the two countries on bilateral, regional and international issues as well as emphasizing the need for resolving regional and international crises through political, peaceful and diplomatic means are among the important points stipulated in the cooperation document.

Foreign Minister of Serbia arrived in Tehran on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In addition to his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Serbian foreign minister will also hold talks with Iranian President, Parliament Speaker as well as some other high-ranking officials of the country.

MA/5191411/IRN84298623