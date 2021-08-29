FM voices Iran readiness to open coop. with Kuwait

On the sidelines of the Baghdad regional summit which was held on Saturday, Iranian Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

In this meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister reviewed the relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields and stressed the need to boost relations and implement the previous agreements between Iran and Kuwait.

He also expressed the full readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to open cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian top diplomat welcomed any action to activate a joint commission on economic cooperation between the two countries using creative methods.

