FM Zarif to visit Iraq, Qatar to discuss bilateral relations

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh revealed the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Iraq and Qatar which will be made on Sunday April 25.

According to Khatibzadeh, Zarif’s visit to the two countries will be made within the framework of expanding and developing bilateral ties, regional and trans-regional talks.

According to the scheduled program, Iranian Foreign Minister will exchange views with senior and high-ranking officials of the two countries of Iraq and Qatar.

