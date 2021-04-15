Iran not seeking talks of attrition: Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi noted that if the negotiations are constructive, they will naturally go on, otherwise they will be stopped.

"During the last two days, we had intensive talks with various delegations," he said in Vienna, "Today, we start again in a more formal way. We hope that the working groups will meet as soon as possible to go through the process."

He reiterated that Iran is not looking for talks of attrition or negotiations that are only time-consuming.

The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA between Iran and the P4+1 group was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 14 but due to the infection of one of the members of the EU political delegation with the coronavirus disease and the need to observe health protocols and guidelines, the meeting will be held Today.

In this round of talks, representatives from other relevant organizations including the Ministry of Oil and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are present in Iran's delegation.

