Iraq's connection to PGCC's power grid discussed

As Baghdad Today reported, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (PGCC) Nayef Falah and Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein held a joint press conference on Monday.

"The Cooperation Council emphasizes strengthening relations with Iraq," Falah said, "Stability in Iraq has positive repercussions for regional security."

Pointing out that the connection of Iraq to the PGCC electricity network is one of the most important cases discussed during his trip to Baghdad, he said: "This is one of the most important projects that will benefit everyone."

Persian Gulf states support Iraq's stability in the war on terror, he added.

Iraqi FM informed that in his meeting with Nayef, they have conferred on the fight against terrorism and the future investments of the PGCC member countries in Iraq.

In mid-July 2020, The US State Department said in a statement that the six countries that make up the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (PGCCIA) - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE - affirmed their shared support for a project to supply electricity to Iraq.

The deal is set to help Baghdad with its chronic electricity shortage and help wean it off Iran's power supply.

HJ/FNA13991113000049