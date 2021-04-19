Moscow says to welcome any close ties between Tehran, Riyadh

Russia welcomes any close ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Political Adviser Maria Khodinskaya Golinshieva stated.

She, who was speaking during a meeting on “Russia in the Middle East; Outlining Strategies", said that proximity of Iran and Saudi Arabia will have a positive impact on the security situation in West Asian region.

"As we welcome the resolving dispute between Qatar and Arab countries, we also welcome the closeness of Iran and Saudis," the Russian official added.

Turning to some reports of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad, she said that this issue will have good outcomes in Syria, Libya and especially Yemen.

“This issue will also have a positive impact on the security situation in the region, as it will create more opportunities to strengthen our goal of security in the Persian Gulf region," she said.

The Financial Times on Sunday quoted three senior officials as saying that Saudi Arabia and Iran have held talks in Iraq in a bid to improve relations between the two rival countries in the region.

According to the claim, the first round of direct talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran allegedly took place on April 9 and one official said that talks were "positive."

The Financial Times' claim on Saudi Arabia and Iran direct talks with playing a role by the Iraqi prime minister comes at the condition that Saudis severed diplomatic relations with Iran following the execution of prominent Saudi Shiite cleric Sheikh al-Nimr and the events happened in front of Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran.

