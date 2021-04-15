Araghchi meets Austrain FM in Vienna

Leading an Iranian delegation, Aragchi arrived in Vienna two days ago to participate in a new round of talks with the P4 +1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA.

The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA is to be held on Thursday evening in Vienna.

the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA between Iran and the P4+1 group was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 14 but due to the infection of one of the members of the EU political delegation with the coronavirus disease and the need to observe health protocols and guidelines, the meeting will be held on Thursday.

In this round of talks, representatives from other relevant organizations including the Ministry of Oil and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are present in Iran's delegation.

