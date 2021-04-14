Sherman confirmed as deputy US Sec. of State

The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden’s fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman’s favor, Reuters reported.

Sherman, 71, was a member of US negotiating team during the 2015 nuclear talks with Iran that ended with signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

Despite Iran’s adherence to its commitments under the deal, former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and imposed illegal sanctions against Iran. After a year of "strategic patience", Tehran announced that it would take remedial measures to create a balance in the agreement.

Iran reduced commitments to the deal in a transparent manner and highlighted that the measures are reversible as soon as US lifts the illegal sanctions and required verification could be seen.

Signatories to the JCPOA are now holding talks in Vienna in a bid to revive the agreement.

Sherman was State Department counselor from 1997 to 2001, when she was also policy coordinator on North Korea. From 1993 to 1996 she served as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs.

MAH/PR