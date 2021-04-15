  1. Politics
JCPOA Joint Commission between Iran, P4+1 kicks off

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA with P4+1 started in Vienna a few minutes ago.

Iranian Deputy FM Araghchi said before the beginning of Today's Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA underlined that Iran does not seek talks of attrition.

Araghchi noted that if the negotiations are constructive, they will naturally go on, otherwise they will be stopped.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Iran’s nuclear-negotiating team arrived in the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume JCPOA talks with the P4 + 1 group.

In this round of talks, representatives from other relevant organizations including the Ministry of Oil and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are present in the combination of Iran's delegation.

