60% enrichment, launch of IR6 response to wickedness

"We are clear and say that the United States must return to the conditions of 2015, and as soon as the United States fulfills its obligations and we verified it, we will return to our obligations too," said Rouhani in the Cabinet session on Wednesday.

Referring to the start of 60% enrichment in Natanz and the launch of IR-6 centrifuges, he added, "You cannot commit crimes in Natanz and expect us to remain silent."

"The Iranian people should know that if some conspire against our nation, we will respond," he stressed.

