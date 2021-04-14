Yemeni foreign ministry condemns Natanz incident

As Saba News reported, the Yemeni official said the incident has taken place to impede the ongoing JCPOA talks and that can be a threat to regional and international peace and security.

The unnamed official also underlined Iran's right for having access to peaceful nuclear technology.

Yemen's Ansarullah has also condemned the incident by releasing a statement on Wed.

Natanz incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

In his reaction to the incident that occurred in Natanz Nuclear Site, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi said that Iran reserves the right to act against perpetrators of the Natanz incident.

Natanz is a uranium enrichment center located in the city of the same name in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

