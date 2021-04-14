Natanz nuclear facilities to move forward with utmost speed

"Sanctions, nuclear scientists terror, destruction in Natanz centrifuge assembly center and recent terror act in such facilities all demonstrate the frustration of the enemies and will power of I.R of Iran nuclear scientists have turned all such unwise acts into desperation," AEOI wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Natanz nuclear facilities will move forward with utmost speed towards the set targets, and if deemed necessary, Iranian scientists will show the world again to witness Iran's scientific might in nuclear technology," it added.

"Determination of Iranian scientists remains intact," AEOI stressed.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Following the incident, AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission announced the start of 60% enrichment on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the announcement of the start of 60% enrichment in Natanz, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said that the country expects to accumulate the product next week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that the 60% enrichment and launch of IR6 are a response to wickedness in Natanz.

ZZ/FNA14000125000311