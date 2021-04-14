Zionist regime behind Natanz incident: Vaezi

Mahmoud Vaezi told reporters on Wed. that there is some evidence for participation of the Zionist regime in the Natanz incident.

About starting 60% enrichment in Natanz, the Iranian official explained that all of the activities are peaceful with specified purposes and the IAEA will be reported to about such measure.

He underlined that Iran has peaceful purposes.

Vaezi added that "Despite the fact that the new US administration has announced that Trump's maximum pressure has failed, it is continuing his policies via maintaining sanctions."

"We decided to take some measures about the IR-6 chain and 60% enrichment," he said, while Iran announced on Tue. that enriching UF6 up to 60% will be done in two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz.

Addressing Russian FM's visit to Tehran, Vaezi clarified that all aspects of bilateral cooperation have been discussed with FM Lavrov in his visit to Tehran.

As he said the JCPOA has been of the main issues conferred on during this visit.

