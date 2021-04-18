  1. Politics
IAEA confirmed Iran's enrichment of up to 60%

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations said that according to a report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has confirmed Iran's enrichment of up to 60%.

 "According to a report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Saturday evening, it has confirmed Iran's enrichment of up to 60%," said Kazem Gharibabadi.

"The report states that the Agency verified on 17 April that Iran had begun the production of UF6 enriched up to 60% by feeding UF6 enriched up to 5% into the two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges in R&D lines," he added.

"According to Iran’s declaration to the Agency, the enrichment level was 55.3%," the Iranian diplomat noted.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced last Tuesday the beginning of 60% enrichment in the Natanz Enrichment Facility.

