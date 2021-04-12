Five ISIL members killed in Iraq’s Diyala prov.

Series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces continues in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces launched new operation against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Diyala province, Al-Youm reported.

In the course of counter-terrorism operations, Iraqi army forces smashed positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists. Security sources stated that five ISIL Takfiri elements were killed in this large-scale operation.

Yesterday, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU, also known as Hash al-Sha’abi) targeted ISIL’s remnant positions in Samarra in Saladin province.

Iraqi officials said the operation was aimed at pursuing remnants of ISIL members.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Hash al-Sha’abi resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

MA/5186993