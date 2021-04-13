Syrian army launching an operation to cleanse Raqqa from ISIL

Field sources reported that Syrian army is launching an operation against ISIL terrorist group in the northern province of Raqqa.

The sources told Al-Mayadeen news network that Syrian army is ready to launch a large-scale operation to cleanse border area under its control with Kurdish military forces known as US-backed "Syrian Democratic Forces".

The sources stressed that purpose of the operation was to prevent any new ISIL operations in the area, the report added.

The sources point out that the purpose of this operation is to clear Al-Rusafa and Safian deserts and hard-to-pass area of Jabal al-Bashari from ISIL elements.

With this large-scale operation, Syrian forces intend to fully ensure the security of communication areas of Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hama provinces and to destroy any activity of ISIL elements in this area.

ISIL elements, along with the US forces, have a large presence in the area.

