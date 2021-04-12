Leaving Vienna talks 'least reaction' to Natanz incident

The Natanz act of sabotage was coordinated and plotted in cooperation of the agents of the Zionist Regime and the United States, asserted Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi while speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Monday.

This “act of sabotage” must influence Iran’s approach toward Vienna talks, he said adding that Iranian top negotiators must also announce that the talks will not resume until the Zionist regime is punished.

He went on to say, “We must take a serious and effective action in response to such moves. The response must be such crushing that the Zionists regret what they’ve committed.”

According to Ghazizadeh, nuclear achievement has been Iran's upper hand in the negotiations and that’s why the Zionist Regime resorted to such moves so as to seize this upper hand and power from the Islamic Republic.

Leaving the Vienna talks table is the least reaction to the Zionists' act of sabotage, he also stressed.

Saying that it is the second time that such incidents happen at Natanz nuclear site, he stressed that it is necessary to investigate the security aspects of the Natanz case and to find the perpetrators immediately.

An incident took place at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz on Sunday.

Following the incident, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali-Akbar Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

RHM/5187223