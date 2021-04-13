Iran calls on IAEA to take a clear stance on Natanz incident

The responsibility for Natanz act of sabotage lies with the Zionist regime and its allies, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi asserted, while speaking about Iran’s reaction to the recent sabotage of enemies in the Natanz facility in an IRIB TV program.

The process of replacing damaged centrifuges with new advanced models has started, he said, stressing that nuclear enrichment in the Natanz facility will be never stopped.

History shows that the Islamic Republic of Iran becomes stronger than before after such futile moves, he added.

He went on to say, “In order to respond to such moves, we have planned some other technical measures that the International Atomic Energy Agency will be informed of them within this week.”

Iran has also sent a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the envoy said, adding, “In the letter, he was asked to take a clear stance toward the issue and to condemn this terrorist act.”

RHM/5187765