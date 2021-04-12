Concurrence of Vienna talks, sabotage of enemy not accidental

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a tweet on Monday.

"To dear Dr. Kamalvandi,

Enemies won't undoubtedly retreat Iran's advanced knowledge/tech. Concurrence of #ViennaTalks & sabotage in Natanz isn't deemed coincidental. We've tested enemies' bloody fists in the velvet gloves behind the negotiating table.

Wishing you good health."

Behrouz Kamalvandi is the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) who has been injured in an accident paying a visit to facilities after the Natanz incident.

