Apr 12, 2021, 6:50 PM

Concurrence of Vienna talks, sabotage of enemy not accidental

Concurrence of Vienna talks, sabotage of enemy not accidental

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs believes that the coincidence of the Vienna talks and the sabotage of the enemy is not accidental.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a tweet on Monday.

"To dear Dr. Kamalvandi, 
Enemies won't undoubtedly retreat Iran's advanced knowledge/tech. Concurrence of #ViennaTalks & sabotage in Natanz isn't deemed coincidental. We've tested enemies' bloody fists in the velvet gloves behind the negotiating table.
Wishing you good health."

Behrouz Kamalvandi is the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) who has been injured in an accident paying a visit to facilities after the Natanz incident.

