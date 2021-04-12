Zionists should await response to act of sabotage: MP

Ebrahim Azizi, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, described the recent “act of sabotage” at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz as “nuclear terrorism” and said the Zionists should await the proper response.

The lawmaker also deplored the United States’ support for the Zionist regime in its terroristic moves and the suspicious concurrence of the recent act of sabotage with Iran’s negotiations with the P4+1 over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

He called on the Foreign Ministry to adopt the proper diplomacy in this regard, saying that “more vigilance is needed against such acts of sabotage.”

"The fact that the enemy allows itself to attack our facilities in this way is an important issue which should be carefully addressed; our negotiating team should analyze the reasons for this matter well and use it as a lever to put pressure on the enemy in the future negotiations.”

Azizi reiterated the Islamic Republic’s stance and the need for the lifting of all illegal sanctions for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying, “Our return to commitments depends on the complete lifting of the sanctions."

An incident took place at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz on Sunday.

Following the incident, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali-Akbar Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

