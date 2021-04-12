South Korean PM: Iran-Korea talk important for progress of 2 countries people

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that talk between Islamic Republic of Iran and South Korea is underway which is important for the progress of people of the two countries.

Kamalvandi announces incident in Natanz enrichment facility

The spokesman for the nuclear organization announced that an incident took place on Sunday morning in a part of the electricity distribution network of the Natanz Enrichment Facility.

Zionist regime TV claims Mossad behind Natanz incident

An Israeli media claimed that Intelligence Agency of the regime (Mossad) was involved in the incident happened in Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Site on Sunday.

Iran calls on S Korea to release Iran’s frozen assets ASAP

Iran’s First Vice President called on South Korea to release Iran’s foreign exchange resources as soon as possible and compensate for the problems of recent years with practical measures.

Salehi: Rights reserved to act against Natanz incident perpetrators

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief said that Iran reserves the rights to act against perpetrators of the Natanz incident.

Informed source to Press TV: Removal of JCPOA-related sanctions not sufficient

A source close to the Vienna talks says a possible US removal of JCPOA-related sanctions is not enough, and that all sanctions, including those re-labeled under the former US administration, will have to be terminated.

India to have Chabahar port inaugurated by next month

Accelerating its job in the strategic Iranian port of Chabahar, India expects the port to be operational by next month.

COVID-19 daily new cases at 21,063 in Iran

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 21,063 as some 258 more Iranians have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Sabotage probably happened again in Natanz Facility: MP

A lawmaker in the Iranian Parliament said that today's incident in the electricity distribution network of the Natanz Enrichment Facility is suspected of sabotage and infiltration.

Iran-China strategic doc. to foil Westerners' plots: MP

Providing some details of the Sino-Iranian document, an Iranian lawmaker stressed that the agreement meets the interests of the Iranian nation, foiling the plots of the enemies and Western countries.

MAH