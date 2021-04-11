Iranian 1st VP receives South Korean PM

They began private negotiations in the palace.

The two sides will discuss ways to develop Tehran-Seoul relations and the most important issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, talks between the two countries' high-level delegations will be commenced.

Sye-kyun arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon to discuss the ways to enhance the Seoul-Tehran relations.

He was welcomed by Iran's Road Minister Mohammad Eslami.

During his three-day visit, Chung Sye-Kyun is expected to discuss ways to enhance the Seoul-Tehran relations and other matters.

The visit marks the first such trip by a South Korean premiere in 44 years.

